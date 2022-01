Järjekordne kruiisilaev katkestas koroonapuhangu tõttu reisi

FILE PHOTO: The Hurtigruten cruise liner MS Roald Amundsen is moored due the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on board, in Breivika, Tromso, Norway August 3, 2020. Terje Pedersen/NTB Scanpix/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NORWAY OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN NORWAY./File Photo FOTO: NTB scanpix